Sliema murder: CCTV footage has three men fleeing scene of the crime

A botched hold-up of the Sliema property owned by a doctor and financial investor could have been the scene that preceded a double murder on Tuesday.

Police sources believe Dr Christian Pandolfino could have walked into his home, 22 Locker Street in Sliema, after meeting friends and family, where he found intruders in the house.

Police who came on the scene at 10:30am then found Pandolfino shot dead on the ground floor, and his long-time partner Ivor Maciejowski, a Russian national, dead on the top floor.

One News have reported that CCTV footage could have capture three men running out of the house with a “big bag” in hand, and then entering a white getaway car before fleeing the scene.

Friends of Pandolfino described the wealthy investor and art collector as a generous man who was always ready to help out friends in need. He built a career in London first as a doctor.