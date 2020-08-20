Poverty increased last year with largest share found in Northern Harbour region

Severe poverty increased for the first time in five years with almost 18,000 people falling within the category, figures out today show.

In 2019, the severe material deprivation rate was 3.6%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points over the previous year, according to the European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC) survey.

The survey results were released by the National Statistics Office.

The two most influential variables contributing to this increase were the inability of households to spend one week’s annual holiday away from home; and the inability of households to face unexpected financial expenses.

Severe material deprivation is based on a household’s inability to satisfy at least four variables from a list of nine.

But the figures also show that the at-risk-of-poverty rate also increased marginally last year to 17.1% (+0.3 points). This rate is based on an income threshold.

The number of persons living in households with income below €9,212, which was the at-risk-of-poverty line in 2019, stood at 82,758.

The overall poverty indicator, comprising both at-risk-of-poverty and social exclusion (AROPE), also increased by 1.1 percentage points when compared to EU-SILC 2018.

AROPE describes the share of persons who are either at-risk- of-poverty, severely materially deprived, or residing in a household with low work intensity.

The Northern Harbour district registered the highest rate of at-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion (AROPE) persons, at 23.7%. The lowest AROPE rate was recorded in Gozo at 15.3%.

The statistics show that the average gross household income for 2018 (income statistics are based on the previous year’s incomes) was estimated at €34,627, while the average disposable household income was estimated at €28,505.