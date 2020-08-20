Disability commission calls out halting of therapy services by UHM industrial action

The Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability has called out industrial action by UHM allied health professional which halted therapy sessions for a host of clients and patients.

“While the Commission understands workers’ need to fight for their rights, it cannot fail to call out the poor timing of these directives, following months of halted therapy due to the current health situation,” Disability Rights Commissioner Oliver Scicluna said.

Allied health professionals from the Union Haddiema Maqghudin (UHM) went ahead with industrial directives in protest at the lack of good will from the government over an expired collective agreement on Tuesday.

The industrial action is also being carried out after health professionals lamented that despite the collective agreement having expired three years ago, the government is stamping its feet with these frontliners by not giving pay increases and better conditions meritorious of their professional roles.

The directives apply to audiologists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists, biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, radiographers and podiatrists.

Calling out the poor timing of the directives, CRPD has said that parents were forced to pay for services privately, sometimes with the same therapists, and therefore placing more financial strain.

“Moreover, not all parents can afford to pay for essential services, leaving a section of children completely outside the web of therapy services,” CRPD said.

Putting a stop to the therapy services could result in regression, or at the very least the loss of progress made in previous months.

The disability commission also called on government to find an equitable solution for its employees.