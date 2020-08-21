‘Highly intrusive, exercise caution,’ AG told police on Konrad Mizzi money laundering probe

This is a developing story.

Police seeking advice from the Attorney General on a money laundering investigation involving Konrad Mizzi were told to “exercise caution”, the Caruana Galizia public inquiry heard.

Attorney General Peter Grech cautioned the police that a preliminary report from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit was “highly intrusive”.

The advice was read out this morning by former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who testified about money laundering investigations undertaken by the police during his term in office.

“It is highly intrusive... exercise caution and demand a high level of reasonable suspicion,” the AG’s advice read.

Cutajar told the inquiry board that he always instructed investigators to seek the attorney general’s advice.

“We don’t take every case to the AG, but a case like that definitely needed the attorney general’s advice,” Cutajar told the board.

The case goes back to 2016 when the names of then minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri appeared in the Panama Papers.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had pre-empted the international release of the Panama Papers by a couple of months, revealing how Mizzi and Schembri had opened trusts in New Zealand and companies in Panama after the 2013 general election.

She had also revealed the existence of similar overseas structures held by former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman.

The FIAU had submitted a preliminary report to the police on suspicions of money laundering by Mizzi in April 2016 but shortly after, Cutajar’s predecessor, Michael Cassar, resigned from the police force.

The police eventually received three reports from the FIAU in 2016, involving Mizzi, Schembri, Nexia BT partner Brian Tonna and Hillman.

All FIAU reports were investigated by the head of the police economic crimes unit Ian Abdilla and deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta. Abdilla was removed from head of the unit this year by the new police commissioner and Valletta has since left the police force.

Valletta had been forced off the Caruana Galizia murder investigation after a court ruled that he had a conflict of interest given he was married to minister Justyne Caruana.

From testimony in court proceedings against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, it transpired that Valletta had been passing on information on the Caruana Galizia investigation to Fenech. Valletta has denied the claims, insisting he had stopped being part of the case.

On Friday, Cutajar refuted suggestions from the inquiry board that the police had done nothing about the FIAU findings.

“Do you arrest first and gather evidence later?” Cutajar rebutted when former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino, a board member, said the FIAU reports concerned top political figures and the perception was that the police did nothing.

“The perception was wrong,” Cutajar added, noting that progress on the investigations was slow because requests for information from foreign jurisdictions were being stonewalled.

The former police commissioner explained that letters rogatory were sent to the United Arab Emirates, Montenegro, Singapore, China, the UK, Latvia, Switzerland and Europol.

He maintained that the UAE, where information was requested from Dubai, did not cooperate at all.

“I don’t know if things changed after I left. But that’s what I was always told… whenever I checked up on the investigation, the feedback I received was that it was progressing ‘slowly, but moving’,” Cutajar said.

Cutajar insisted he never protected anyone, adding there was a false impression that things got moving after he left the police force.

“Let me stress, I never protected anyone, never, never,” he insisted.

Cutajar resigned from police commissioner in January shortly after Robert Abela became prime minister.

He was subsequently made a consultant on mass events with the Home Affairs Ministry and eventually kicked out when claims were made in court that he could have tipped off Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma that the police were on him.

Cutajar has denied wrongdoing.

The testimony is ongoing.