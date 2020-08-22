menu

COVID-19: 31 new infections but more recoveries, Malta now has 666 active cases

The island now has recorded a total of 1,577 cases of COVID-19, and until yesterday had carried out over 171,103 swabs

matthew_vella
22 August 2020, 12:45pm
by Matthew Vella

Malta has 666 active cases of COVID-19 infections, as cases grew by 31 over yesterday but 47 new recoveries were recorded.

The island now has recorded a total of 1,577 cases of COVID-19, and until yesterday had carried out over 171,103 swabs.

The Superintendence for Public Health said the cases announced today were still being investigated. Eight cases were family members of previously known cases, three were direct contacts of known cases, two cases were work colleagues of positive cases, and one case was from the Paceville cluster.

Malta has now recorded 901 recoveries, and 10 deaths.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
COVID-19: 31 new infections but more recoveries, Malta now has 666 active cases
National

COVID-19: 31 new infections but more recoveries, Malta now has 666 active cases
Matthew Vella
AFM inquiry: drug tests negative, soldier who refused test is sacked
National

AFM inquiry: drug tests negative, soldier who refused test is sacked
Matthew Vella
BA’s media blackout not what we wanted, says PN leader on ‘partisan’ complaint
National

BA’s media blackout not what we wanted, says PN leader on ‘partisan’ complaint
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat, former Malta PM, interrogated by police
National

[WATCH] Joseph Muscat, former Malta PM, interrogated by police
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.