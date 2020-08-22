COVID-19: 31 new infections but more recoveries, Malta now has 666 active cases

Malta has 666 active cases of COVID-19 infections, as cases grew by 31 over yesterday but 47 new recoveries were recorded.

The island now has recorded a total of 1,577 cases of COVID-19, and until yesterday had carried out over 171,103 swabs.

The Superintendence for Public Health said the cases announced today were still being investigated. Eight cases were family members of previously known cases, three were direct contacts of known cases, two cases were work colleagues of positive cases, and one case was from the Paceville cluster.

Malta has now recorded 901 recoveries, and 10 deaths.