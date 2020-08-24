Maltese man wanted in the US for sexually abusing minors arrested in St Paul’s Bay

A Maltese man wanted in the US for sexual crimes involving minors was arrested at his St Paul’s Bay home on Monday, the police said.

The 57-year-old is wanted in the US over allegations that he sexually abused minors under 16 years of age. The police said no such crimes were reported to have happened in Malta.

The man was arrested at 7am this morning after weeks of investigations, involving the police’s central intelligence and analysis unit and the international relations unit.

The man will be taken to court over the next few days in order to start the extradition process to the US.

Prosecution will be carried out by Malta’s Interpol office together with lawyers within the office of the Attorney General.