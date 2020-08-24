menu

Sliema double murder: Car used by hitmen found in Pieta multi-storey car park

Police find car used in Sliema double murder • Equipment used to disrupt radio and mobile signals found inside vehicle

karl_azzopardi
24 August 2020, 7:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The car used by the hitmen who killed Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski was found inside the Pieta multi-storey car park next to St Luke's Hospital
The vehicle used in the Sliema double murder has been found by police in the Pieta multi-storey car park next to St Luke’s Hospital.

MaltaToday understands that the vehicle was found last Thursday by police and has been subjected to an intensive forensic analysis.

State broadcaster TVM has reported that equipment used to disrupt radio and mobile signals was found inside the vehicle, as well as other objects which indicate that the murder was carried out by professional hitmen.

TVMl also reported sources who stated that the hitmen’s nationality might be of Eastern European origin.

The vehicle used in the murder, a white VW Tiguan, had been stolen around two years ago from Gzira, and on the day of the murder was being used with number plates stolen from another car in Pacevile.

The getaway car was a white VW Tiguan similar to the one in this file photo
Police are also combing dozens of recordings elevated from CCTV cameras installed across the Tigné streetscape, where Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in cold blood in their Locker Street home.

The shocking murder of the two “gentle giants” left family and neighbours shaken at the brutal and efficient manner in which it was carried out, suspiciously without any motive for some prize loot: the two men were contemporary art collectors, and Pandolfino, 58, a doctor who graduated in 1984, was renowned for his financial acumen and successful investments.

The motive for the murder is not yet known but police are believed to be looking at the couple’s social and commercial links to determine whether someone may have wanted to eliminate them.

Police are not excluding the murder was commissioned by a third party.

READ ALSO: Police collect CCTV tapes in painstaking retracing of Sliema ‘vendetta’ hit-men

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
