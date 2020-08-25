menu

Independent schools warning: reopening in September only possible if COVID-19 rate goes down

ISA warning: any school reopening can only occur only when the RT factor and COVID-19 transmission rate is descreased

matthew_vella
25 August 2020, 8:41am
by Matthew Vella
The ISA said it has not yet received guidelines from the National Authorities on the reopening of schools
Independent private schools in Malta have sounded a warning that unless the reproductive rate of COVID-19 infections is reduced, the reopening of schools could be impossible by the end of September.

The Independent Schools Associations added its voice to the voice to the concerns of professional bodies, parents and students about the critical importance of reducing the RT factor in the coming weeks. “This is crucial if there is to be any real possibility for schools to reopen in Malta. It is the primary responsibility of government to issue and monitor the necessary restrictions, and of all citizens and entities to fully comply.”

The ISA said it had been working to create alternative scenarios for the schools’ reopening. “Up to the end of July, these plans were in place for this by all schools. However, the unexpected spike in COVID-19 cases in the first half of August has forced all Schools to re-evaluate those plans.”

The ISA said any school reopening can only occur only when the RT factor and COVID-19 transmission rate is descreased. “It is only by responding to the current spike in proactive, responsible and effective ways that we will be able to enjoy the return to physical schooling.”

The ISA also said it has not yet received guidelines from the National Authorities on the reopening of schools. “We are now out of time and the guidelines need to be issued immediately so that all schools in Malta can prepare effectively for the next academic year.”

The guidelines will have to stipulate whether physical distancing is recommended in classrooms, transport considerations and the composure of clusters, the ISA said. “Otherwise, schools may have to take their own decisions on how to proceed.”

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
