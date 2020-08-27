Hurdle for Delia, Catch-22 for Grech: the PN’s due diligence curveball

Over the past week Bernard Grech’s candidature has gained traction, with the outsider now seen by the rank-and-file as the candidate who can reunite the Nationalist Party and a chance to close the gap with Labour after Robert Abela downplayed a second wave of COVID-19.

A MaltaToday survey found Bernard Grech enjoyed the highest trust level among PN members, not just pipping embattled leader Adrian Delia, but also other potential rivals like Roberta Metsola. The rebels had settled on Grech as the candidate best placed to beat Delia in an open contest.

1. The risk of a one-horse race

But the PN’s new statute imposes a due diligence process which, while posing a direct hurdle for Delia – whose financial affairs have been under scrutiny for the past years – may turn into a curveball for Grech, whose viability as leader depends on reuniting it.

Excluding Delia from the race would not only limit the contest to a one-horse race, and deny members the opportunity of choosing the new leader. For if Delia is excluded at this stage, and with one candidate left in the contest, it would be the restricted college of councillors who will confirm the new leader.

2. The members’ mandate

This would effectively mean that Delia whose legitimacy stems from a vote among members in 2017 would still be in a position to claim that party members never revoked his mandate.

An exclusion contested by Delia would mean Grech would fail in his bid to reunite the party, even before starting to lead the party. Disunity will cripple his long-term aim of closing the gap with Labour, and the party will be unable to recover voters who cross over to the other side so long as it remains torn by internal division.

In short: the ideal scenario for Grech is that of securing a mandate amongst party members, forcing Delia to concede. The worst scenario would be one in which Delia continues to present himself as the legitimate party leader, dethroned by a hidden establishment using Grech as a pawn.

3. Delia’s absolution

If Delia is accepted as an eligible candidate, he could end up interpreting this as a clear absolution from alleged improprieties including his corporate links to the Soho brothels owners, and reports that he had fallen behind on his tax obligations, failing to declare how much he earned in 2018 to the tax authorities.

While the first allegations may be too complex for the due diligence board to investigate, it is obliged to investigate whether the candidates’ financial situation exposes them to blackmail or weakens their political standing.

Accepting the eligibility of a bankrupt businessmen would be questionable. And if Delia is allowed to contest, he can present himself as a victim of allegations that have been debunked by party organs. Would it revive his fortunes? Party members might see this as a confirmation of the rebels’ dishonest tactics to sabotage Delia and prevent him from consolidating his leadership.

4. The PN Administrative Council’s quandary

If the due diligence process does poke more holes in Delia’s reputation, the Administrative Council has to take the final decision. Quite the quandary.

It will be expected to base a decision on the due diligence board’s report. It can only ignore it at the party’s peril. If the Council approves Delia’s candidature despite doubts in the due diligence report, it would set a bad example that undermines the party’s claim to high standards of governance.

Additionally, the party will be expected to publish the due diligence reports on both candidates in the name of transparency – apart from saving it the embarrassment of the reports being leaked.

And if party members finally proceed to elect a candidate who did not even pass a due diligence test in his own party… they would have condemned the PN to electoral oblivion. A report that becomes ammunition for Labour will be used against a re-elected Delia; and any black marks for Grech, so far not crippled by any baggage, would keep the party in an even more precarious situation.

One way out of the quandary would be for the Administrative Council to publish the due diligence reports in their entirety while allowing both candidates to stand and fight it off. Ultimately this may be safest option for a party which cannot afford a divisive aftermath after a divisive contest.