Majjistral ‘red arrows’: French trekking company ordered to remove spray paint

The Environment and Resource Authority has instructed the culprits behind red arrows sprayed at Majjistral park and other areas, to remove them immediately.

MaltaToday understands that the arrows were sprayed by French trekking company ‘Nature Extreme Developpement’, who are organising trekking events across the islands.

In a Facebook post, the Majjistral Nature and History Park page brought the issue to light, after red arrows were sprayed on the ground, stone and rubble walls in the area.

Markings also appeared at the Kantra Valley in Munxar.

We have recently become aware of red arrows being sprayed on the ground, on stones and on rubble walls at and outside of... Posted by Il-Majjistral Nature and History Park on Wednesday, 19 August 2020

The issue was reported to police and relevant authorities.

According to ERA, investigations revealed the arrows were sprayed by a French organisation as directional aids for a series of races.

The authority said the spray was removable by water, and the organisation has been instructed to do remove them by Friday night. The organisation is cooperating with authorities.

“The complete removal of these signs will be assured by the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) together with the Police Force and with the Majjistral Park rangers in relation to signs within that Park,” ERA said.

Further action will be considered if the signs are not removed within the stipulated timeframes.

The authority also pointed out that organised activities within protected might require a prior permit from the Authority.