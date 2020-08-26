menu

Majjistral ‘red arrows’: French trekking company ordered to remove spray paint

Environment and Resource Authority says red arrows at Majjistral Park sprayed as directional guidelines for a series of races

karl_azzopardi
26 August 2020, 1:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Red arrows spray painted on rocks and rubble walls at the Majjistral Nature Park
The Environment and Resource Authority has instructed the culprits behind red arrows sprayed at Majjistral park and other areas, to remove them immediately.

MaltaToday understands that the arrows were sprayed by French trekking company ‘Nature Extreme Developpement’, who are organising trekking events across the islands.

In a Facebook post, the Majjistral Nature and History Park page brought the issue to light, after red arrows were sprayed on the ground, stone and rubble walls in the area.

Markings also appeared at the Kantra Valley in Munxar.

The issue was reported to police and relevant authorities.

According to ERA, investigations revealed the arrows were sprayed by a French organisation as directional aids for a series of races.

The authority said the spray was removable by water, and the organisation has been instructed to do remove them by Friday night. The organisation is cooperating with authorities.

“The complete removal of these signs will be assured by the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) together with the Police Force and with the Majjistral Park rangers in relation to signs within that Park,” ERA said.

Further action will be considered if the signs are not removed within the stipulated timeframes.

The authority also pointed out that organised activities within protected might require a prior permit from the Authority.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
