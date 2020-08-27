PM’s inaction on Joseph Muscat’s alleged knowledge on Caruana Galizia murder unacceptable, Delia says

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has questioned Robert Abela’s inaction against Joseph Muscat following allegations which surfaced today in court.

“Robert Abela continues to protect persons who have worked closely with those who carried out the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia,” Delia said.

Inspector Kurt Zahra testified in court today about what Fenech told police during his interrogation when he was arrested in November 2019.

Fenech alleged that the plan to kill Caruana Galizia was hatched by Schembri, who also paid €80,000 for the murder. Fenech, who stand charged with masterminding the assassination, also told police that after the murder, Muscat and two other people knew of Schembri’s involvement.

Fenech had also told police that he had discussed the murder with Muscat on at least two occasions.

However, in a Facebook post, Muscat insisted that he had no prior knowledge of Caruana Galizia’s murder and denied ever discussing the case with Fenech.

Adrian Delia was addressing a press conference on NET Television on Thursday evening following the revelations made in court.

The opposition leader said that during today’s testimony the Office of the Prime Minister was further implicated in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Muscat continued to give his right-hand man all the help that he needs,” Delia said.

Delia said that Robert Abela’s silence is indicative of his plan to not do anything against the former PM.

“Will he take action? Or will he leave everything as is?” Delia questioned.

He said that the actions of the few continue to leave lasting damage on the country’s reputation.

“We can no longer be overshadowed by the criminality of this small group. We need to assure that in this moment there needs to be justice,” he said.

Delia also called out Muscat’s closeness with Yorgen Fenech, stating it is unacceptable to have the PM so close to the masterminds behind the murder.

Delia concluded by spurring on the police, stating they should carry out their work and investigation without being hampered by political powers.

“The opposition wants justice, and will continue to protect those who are working towards achieving it,” he said.

Former PM Joseph Muscat has denied the claims that he knew of Keith Schembri’s alleged involvement in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

In court today, investigator Keith Arnaud also confirmed chats between Yorgen Fenech and Adrian Delia.

The Tumas magnate shared a satirical map of Europe with Adrian Delia on WhatsApp, according to a conversation in February 2019 retrieved by Europol and Maltese police IT experts.

The short conversation, seen by MaltaToday, is from a print-out of the 5 February 2019 conversation in Europol’s hands, part of the WhatsApp conversations retrieved from Yorgen Fenech on his arrest for allegedly having commissioned the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Delia has already denied having received WhatsApp messages from Fenech: in June 2020, The Times reported that a series of messages were exchanged between the two in the first half of 2019, again with Fenech who initiated the chats. The news provoked a backbench rebellion that pushed the party into calling for a new leadership election: Delia is facing off rival contender Bernard Grech.

A magisterial inquiry is under way to gather evidence into claims that Fenech offered the party leadership €50,000 if David Casa failed to get elected in the May 2019 European Parliament elections.

