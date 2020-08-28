No cases in Malta of people who got infected twice with COVID-19

There have been no recorded cases of people in Malta who got re-infected with COVID-19 after recovering from the virus, the Public Health Superintendent said.

Charmaine Gauci said none of the people who tested positive for coronavirus and recovered have contracted the virus again.

“From studies conducted aboard, the majority of persons who contracted the virus, did not contract it again and research is still ongoing on the individuals who tested positive a second time, to determine whether it was a re-infection or whether they still had traces of the first virus on them,” Gauci said on Friday.

A few days ago, a man in Hong Kong who recovered from COVID-19 was re-infected with the virus four-and-a half months later in what researchers said was the first lab-confirmed instance of a second infection.

The 33-year-old man was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March when he had fever and other symptoms. But he tested positive again during routine tests after he returned to Hong Kong from Spain via Britain on 15 August. The second instance involved a slightly different virus strain more visible in Europe and the man had no symptoms.

The findings led Hong Kong researchers to doubt the development of antibodies in previous patients, raising concerns on the long-term effectiveness of a vaccine.

But other experts have insisted the singular case is no cause for alarm and could be expected.

