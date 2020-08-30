‘You know Kohhu revealed your name, right? Tomorrow he’ll say it’s false’

The middleman Melvin Theuma was leaked information that accused Vincent Muscat ‘il-Kohhu’, one of the triggermen in the Caruana Galizia assassination, had requested a pardon for information on the journalists’ assassination.

In conversations with Yorgen Fenech’s business associate Johann Cremona which he recorded on a mobile phone, Theuma was told in August 2019 that Muscat had “tried to reveal” what he knew but that “the court did not even calculate him”.

Muscat had attempted back in April 2018 to obtain a pardon by offering up Theuma’s name as the middleman who commissioned him and the Degiorgio brothers to carry out the assassination.

But in recordings presented to the court in the last sitting of the compilation of evidence against the Degiorgios and Muscat, it was also clear that in later September 2019, Cremona had learnt that Muscat would be made to recant the information he gave to the police.

“You know Kohhu revealed your name, right? Tomorrow he will tell that what he said about you is false. That enough? I tell you… it gives me the shivers!”

The relieved Theuma says: “Ostja!”

Cremona boasts: “I’m all about action, not words…”

The conversation appears to be linked to an attempt by Muscat’s now former lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, to convince his client to recant on his information to police inspector Keith Arnaud that Theuma was the middleman. Only two months later in late October, Azzopardi will drop the brief for Muscat when Arnaud realises that he did not want to recant.

