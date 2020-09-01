Senior Attorney General lawyers aiming for top post

Philip Galea Farrugia

Dr Galea Farrugia is the current deputy Attorney General, having been appointed in January this year. He has been working within the Attorney General's office for 10 years after giving up private law practice in 2010.

He obtained his Doctoral degree from the University of Malta in 2001, after which he set up his own private law practice in Valletta. Specialising in criminal law and prosecution, he appeared as a defence counsel before various courts and tribunals and provided prosecution services on a contractual basis to the Commissioners for Justice and local tribunals.

In 2013 he was appointed to the post of assistant to the Attorney General, while serving as the Head of Department of Criminal Law and Prosecution. In July 2017 he was further appointed as National Member for Malta in the Eurojust judicial agency.

Victoria Buttigieg

Victoria Buttigieg was appointed to the post of State Advocate in December 2019, a newly created constitutional post which has seen her responsible for all government advisory and legal representation functions in constitutional, civil and administrative law.

Buttigieg graduated as Doctor of Laws from the University of Malta in 2001, later pursuing a Master of Arts in Financial Services. She has been working in the Office of the Attorney General since 2007, having been appointed as Assistant Attorney General. Working extensively in the field of litigation, her specialisations in civil, administrative and constitutional law.

She has contributed to several law reform projects, and has represented the government at various international meetings and committees.

Chris Soler

A lawyer by profession, Chris Soler is the Director, Legal Services within the University of Malta, and holds the position of Chairperson of the Refugee Appeals Board. He holds a Doctorate in law from the University of Malta along with a Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Amsterdam.

Having obtained his warrant in 2000, his areas of expertise are Maltese and international criminal law, along with public international law. Apart from having worked as a criminal court-appointed expert, he has experience working as a legal counsel in extradition proceedings, trials by jury, and high-profile criminal and constitutional cases.