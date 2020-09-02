‘Six months on, still no action’ says construction victim’s husband on Facebook

The husband of Hamrun building collapse victim Miriam Pace has said his wife’s death “meant nothing,” and that promises by the authorities to take action have been nothing but a smokescreen.

Posting to Facebook, Pace, who’s wife died after her home collapsed in March, said six months since her death “promises of change have not been kept”.

“We have heard nothing about the report which the Prime Minister had asked for. A request for a public inquiry has been ignored,” Pace said.

“I still cry whenever I visit your grave. There are times when I ask whether this tragedy really did happen but then I remember the situation I have found myself in. I ended up without the person who meant everything to me. I ended up without any mementoes from the best memories of my life. I ended up without a house and clothes and having to go to court to get back what they destroyed. I am mentally broken,” Pace said.

On 2 March, the Paces’ family home collapsed due to excavation works going on next door with Miriam Pace inside. Four people have since been charged with the involuntary homicide.

In a short post on Facebook, Moviment Graffiti said that the Pace family were promised justice and that the country was promised reforms and enforcement, yet none of it has appeared. “There was only a lot of silence,” they said.

Sitt xhur ilu inqatlet Miriam Pace. Lil familtha wiegħduha ġustizzja. Lilna wiegħduna r-riformi u l-infurzar. Għadna... Posted by Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Also reacting, Repubblika said in a statement that Pace’s only fault was that of being inside her home while next door someone was making money.

“Six months ago a woman, mother, sister, a friend was killed. One of us was killed. Despite all the talk and the public declarations that took place, up to this very day no steps have been taken to ensure that no one is killed in their home in the same circumstances. Up to this very day, the government, which is supposed to be responsible, did nothing except produce empty talk and a committee which we never heard anything about. Up to this very day, nothing has changed,” the NGO said.

Repubblika said that it expected the government to shoulder its responsibilities and do its duty, highlighting that it has not forgotten that one of Abela’s first initiatives, when he was appointed Prime Minister, was to meet with the developers.

“We remind Prime Minister Robert Abela that his duty is towards the Maltese people, and not towards those who give money to political parties.”