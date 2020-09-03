[WATCH] Wage subsidy scheme to be 'tweaked' in budget, Economy Minister says

The wage subsidy scheme will be tweaked and the changes announced in the 2021 Budget slated for October, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

He was fielding questions after a press conference during which he gave details on the progress of the €100 voucher scheme.

Schembri confirmed that tweaks would be made to the wage subsidy scheme, which was extended in its current form until the end of October.

"We will not be looking at the financial aspect as such, but rather on what we can better gain as a country," he explained. "We don't want to have gone through this period, through these several months, having spent a substantial amount of money on the wage supplement scheme, and not have gained anything as a country,” Schembri said.

On Wednesday the Prime Minister said that the wage supplement scheme in its current form will be extended for an additional month until the end of October. Reacting to this the Malta Hotel and Restaurants Association (MHRA) said that the scheme should be extended until March 2021.

Malta's current wage supplement scheme sees full-time employees in tourism, events and language school sectors benefitting from an €800 subsidy on their wage, with part-timers enjoying up to €500.

The voucher scheme, along with the wage supplement scheme, will also be extended until the end of October.

Investment in capital projects and infrastructure

In Malta's COVID-19 recovery package announced last May, €400 million was to be allocated for capital and infrastructure projects over the next 8 years, involving projects like the extension of the Life Scienes Park and the upgrading of the Kordin Business Incubation Centre.

Schembri confirmed to Malta Today that this package will reach closer to €500 million, with measures to be announced over the next few days.