Police hail August as successful month for Major Crime Unit investigations

The Major Crimes Unit with the Police Force successfully solved a number of investigations during August, a statement read.

Hailing the month as a success, the police said that a number of investigations initiated during August as well as the months prior, were successfully closed.

"People tied to two homicides were charged in court - one homicide on 7 August in Ghaxaq and another homicide on 18 August in Sliema. A person tied to the Sliema homicide is currently detained by the Spanish authorities after escaping the country,” the statement read.

The MCU also managed to solve a number of thefts from shops and residences across the island.

“The success of these investigations is the fruit of long hours of work,” Assistant Commissioner Sandro Gatt said.