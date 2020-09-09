TGIF! Abela makes Fearne acting prime minister on six weekends this summer

Prime Minister Robert Abela has conferred acting powers to his deputy PM on six occasions since the end of May for weekends during which he was out of the country.

Information from the Government Gazette shows deputy PM and health minister Chris Fearne was entrusted as acting Prime Minister six times, due to Abela being away from the island.

Most of the dates fall on Friday-Monday breaks, confirming the prime minister’s passion for boating as recent videos of him on his recent Azimut acquisition in Sicily show.

One of these occasions was however an official visit to Libyan GNA leader Fayez al Sarraj on Thursday 28 May.

On the other occasions, Abela left the country on Friday 3 July, and returned Sunday after airports reopened on 1 July with the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown. A planned departure on Saturday 11 July and Friday 24 July, appear to have been cancelled.

He went away again on Thursday 16 July, to return on Tuesday 21, and again on Friday 31 July, returning on Sunday 2 August.

According to last week’s Victory Day programme, Chris Fearne was installed as acting prime minister on Friday 4 September. But Abela gave an interview on Sunday morning, and was expected to attend a pontifical mass in Gozo on Monday 7 September.

Abela’s recent boating trip in August happened to coincide with a rising spike in COVID-19 cases: he left on Wednesday 12 August, and was later photographed and filmed at the Marina di Ragusa in Sicily, exercising in an outdoors spinning class.

When MaltaToday requested information on the PM’s trip in Sicily that same week on Saturday 14 August, a party official called this newsroom minutes after filing the request, requesting a journalist to interview Abela on Labour channel One the next day on Sunday. When Abela returned briefly to Malta on Sunday for his interview, he remarked that journalists had been invited to interview him “in full transparency” but had made their excuses about not working on Sunday. He returned that same day to Ragusa where his family was still on holiday.