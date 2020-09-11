Women kept away from science in a system designed by men

Written by Milaine Buhagiar

Why do the sciences and technology fields appear to attract fewer women than men? It’s a question that Malta’s Chamber of Scientists is trying to answer in a study at the University of Malta.

The year-long project is being funded by the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme, in a bid to reach all ages – young children in primary schools to adult women – to understand the dearth of women graduates in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“In an equal system that worked well, one would expect to find approximately the same overall ratio of men and women. However, this is not the case, which therefore suggests that there is something wrong with the system,” says Dr Marceline Naudi, senior lecturer in gender and sexualities at the University of Malta.

Dr Edward Duca, a lecturer in science and innovation communication, is leading the research with Lisa Sciortino and Simone Cutajar. Together with Dr Naudi and Prof. Brenda Murphy, they plan to create a strategy to change the minority of women working in STEM-related jobs.

“This matter is very important in the Maltese context, where the gender gap problem can be seen across different paying jobs in Malta,” Duca says.

“In the field of lecturing, the University of Malta has fewer female lecturers than then male lecturers, and this is something that is seen across many European countries as well… through the study we hope to encourage more women to not be afraid to study and work in STEM-related areas.”

In the project, Duca says children will get to take part in virtual workshops and attend puppet shows, encouraging children to think critically and remove misguided preconceptions they might have about what a scientist should be. A theatre production on genetics and the scientific method as told by a young female researcher and her experience, will address young adults.

“Mindsets play an important part when trying to understand why there is such a gap between men and women in STEM,” Dr Marceline Naudi says of the world of academics and graduates in these subjects, where she says women do not have the luxury that men have had in pursuing their careers.

“If the people assessing have certain mindsets that work against women, then we can expect fewer women who actually manage to make it

“And if the system was set up by men who had women – wives, partners, sisters, mothers – who looked after their survival needs, whether it’s shopping, cooking, cleaning, laundry, ironing, buying birthday cards for the in-laws, presents for the children and weddings… allowing them to focus on reading, writing and publishing… many women do not have this advantage. And again, one would expect fewer women to make it in such a system.

“And if all the community work or community engagement that women academics do – much more than men do generally – is not considered ‘serious’ work, and therefore not sufficiently considered for promotions… than again one would fewer women to make it.”

Naudi says that the gap between the number of men and women taking up STEM subjects and jobs is also due to gender role stereotypes which are affecting the decisions people take and their aspirations. “Girls and women are not expected to choose such ‘serious’ subjects, such as the STEM subjects, to study. They are expected by society to opt for a ‘softer’ subject, such as languages, arts and of course the caring professions like social work, psychology and education.”

One student of architecture, Laura Marie Mercieca, recalled her own experience at Sixth Form while studying Pure Maths and Physics. “It was a class of 20 students, with only four women. I always saw the class as being ‘unbalanced’ and it was further imparted by sexist comments we used to receive from male students.”

One such egregious example was “getting an answer wrong and being told our place was not in classroom but sticking to the kitchen… you can try to block out these comments, but when you hear this comment multiple times, it affects you.”

Now studying architecture at the University of Malta, Mercieca says sexist comments still pervade her learning experience.

“Having a good supportive group of friends who understand that there is a significant imbalance between genders helps me, and this can help other in the same situation as I have been. Raising awareness and finding possible solutions as the Malta Chamber of Scientists are doing, could help to improve the situation of women in STEM fields.”