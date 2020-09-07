menu

UPE directs LSEs not to take over classrooms as it lambasts Education Minister

The teachers' union, UPE, has taken issue with Education Minister Owen Bonnici for suggesting that LSEs should supervise classrooms when a teacher is sick, insisting this was against policy

nicole_meilak
7 September 2020, 5:01pm
by Nicole Meilak
UPE president Graham Sansone (left) says the Education Minister's comment shows his incomplete knowledge about the roles and duties of an LSE
The Union of Professional Educators has instructed LSEs not to accept to take charge of a classroom if a teacher is unavailable.

The directive was issued in response to a comment made by Education Minister Owen Bonnici on One Radio, who said that if a teacher is sick or unavailable to teach, the classroom can follow the lessons of a nearby class under the supervision of an LSE.

UPE head Graham Sansone condemned the minister, noting how LSEs are not in possession of a warrant and should not accept to take over a class.

"On this occasion the minister has shown how incomplete his knowledge about the roles and duties of an LSE are. He seems to be unaware that since they are not in possession of a warrant, should they accept to take over a class, anything that might happen to the children during the time the LSE is left in charge, becomes the full personal responsibility of the LSE," Sansone explained.

He went on to illustrate how the role and training of an LSE cannot replace that of a teacher as LSEs need to attend first and foremost to the needs of the child or children under their care.

"The union considers this stand on behalf of the ministry as being unacceptable, and its expectation that LSEs will take on personal responsibility as the ministry deems fit just because it decided things should be so is unreasonable," the UPE said.

In the event that an LSE is coerced into complying to a request to take over a classroom, the UPE should be contacted to intervene on their behalf, the union said.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
