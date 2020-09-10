UPE outraged that LSEs won't have designated table and chair in classroom

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has filed an industrial dispute after LSEs will be denied a chair and desk to work on in the classroom.

The union said it was approached by members who were concerned over the issue.

“With classrooms being stripped of non-essential furniture, these LSEs have also been tripped of the possibility of having a desk and a chair for their own use in the classrooms they work in,” the union said.

The UPE highlighted that it was inconceivable to consider such an arrangement, non-essential, highlighting that LSEs will now be forced to spend the whole day standing up, with no access to a surface on which to complete work.

“The UPE has filed a trade dispute on this matter, and if it is not resolved in a timely manner the union intends to issue directives to address this unacceptable states of affairs,” the union said.

Last week, the UPE issued an industrial dispute over the treatment of vulnerable teachers - citing that the government lacked empathy when dealing with vulnerable educators.

The union called the COVID-19 measures for schools, “unrealistic,” saying that the measures would be difficult to implement.

