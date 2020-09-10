[WATCH] Three weeks to go and COVID-19 school guidelines still a works in progress, Owen Bonnici confirms

Just three weeks before schools reopen, health protocols regulating educational activities are still being drafted with the authorities consulting unions and other stakeholders, Owen Bonnici has confirmed.

The Education Minister said continuous consultation was underway to adapt the public health guidelines released recently to the practical situations in the various classrooms and schools.

“I would like to thank Frank Fabri and his workers, who are constantly meeting with stakeholders so that this work isn’t a one-way street but the fruit of continuous consultation,” he said.

When asked about his proposal to have LSEs supervising classrooms, Bonnici clarified that this was a suggestion being discussed with different unions. The Union of Professional Educators had criticised Bonnici and declared an industrial dispute, insisting that LSEs were not warranted to supervise classrooms in the absence of a teacher.

“I was talking about a proposal we were discussing with unions, the proposal was that the supervision is extended to these cases when a teacher cannot attend school, the children can follow the lesson of the nearby classroom online with an LSE supervising the class. That was the proposal. A union spoke the way it did, and we need to take note of their position,” he said.