Malta registers first person to test positive for COVID-19 a second time

A patient who recovered from COVID-19 back in April, has tested positive for the virus again yesterday, making this the first case in Malta, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

The patient had tested positive on 13 April, and recovered on 27 April, during the first wave of the pandemic. However, the person tested positive again on Thursday.

According to media reports, the patient is believed to be a healthcare worker, but the information surrounding the case is sparse.

Gauci said that given the time that has passed between the first instance of infection and the second, the authorities were considering this a case of re-infection and not one where the virus may have lingered on in the body.

The health authorities have sent samples taken from the patient for testing abroad.

Gauci said that the patient has minimal symptoms and the authorities will wait for direction from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on how to classify this case.

READ MORE: