78 new cases of coronavirus, 24 from Fgura elderly home

Malta has registered a record 78 new cases of COVID-19 as the outbreak in the St Joseph elderly home in Fgura persists.

Information released by the Health Ministry shows that 24 of the new cases were residents and staff from the Fgura home. The same home registered another eight cases yesterday, the health authorities said.

On Friday, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci confirmed that apart from the St Joseph Home in Fgura, Casa Antonia in Balzan and Casa San Paolo in St Paul’s Bay were hit by an outbreak of coronavirus.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 13•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 13 September 2020

There were 22 recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 465.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has had 2,352 cases of coronavirus, including 15 deaths. So far, there has been one case of an individual who contracted the virus twice.

The Health Ministry said that the rest of today’s cases are still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, five were family members of previously known cases, two were work colleagues, one was a direct contact of another positive case and one was from a social gathering.