Thunderstorms, strong winds and hail expected over Malta, Met Office says

An unstable air mass covering the central Mediterranean is expected to cause showers, which may be thundery at times and, possibly, accompanied by hail, the meteorological office at Malta International Airport has warned.

“Thunderstorms are already affecting central Mediterranean areas around the Maltese islands and may affect the Maltese islands too at any time. This weather is expected to last until tomorrow early afternoon, after which it will still be cloudy,” a spokesperson told MaltaToday,

September so far has been a wet month, and the first three days of the week appear to be continuing the trend.

A flash storm yesterday caused many roads to flood, especially in the Pembroke area.

A thunderstorm is expected to hit the island at some point on Monday, with highs of 29°C and lows of 23°C and east-northeast winds between force four and five.

“With regard to wind, today it will be a moderate to rather strong East-Northeast, while tomorrow it will increase to rather strong to strong,” they said.

On Wednesday, isolated showers are expected, with highs of 30°C and lows of 23°C and northeast winds between force four and five.

The rest of the week, going into the weekend appears to be more stable - with either partly cloudy or sunny skies, with highs of 30°C and lows of 23°C with northwesterly winds of between force four and five.