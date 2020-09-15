menu

[WATCH] Bernard Grech promises audit of crowdfunding campaign as he files nomination for PN leader

Bernard Grech has formally submitted his nomination for Nationalist Party leader signed by 1,000 people

laura_calleja
15 September 2020, 2:10pm
by Laura Calleja
The leadership election date has been set for 3 October
Bernard Grech has formally submitted his nomination for Nationalist Party leader on Tuesday as he promised to publish an audit of his crowdfunding campaign.

The nomination was handed to Peter Fenech, chairperson of the party's electoral commission, and verified by its officials.

Grech said his nomination was signed by 1,000 people. He added that 1,400 donors had participated in a crowdfunding exercise to raise money for his leadership campaign. He promised to publish an audit of the funds collected.

"In recent weeks I have met and talked to hundreds of people who all have different stories to tell, but who all have a common goal, to see the party united, renewed and ready to win again for the good of the country,” Grech said after having his leadership candidature confirmed.

Grech thanked those who had supported his nomination, saying he was honoured to represent them.

PN leader Adrian Delia has yet to formally submit his nomination. He has until 18 September to do so.

