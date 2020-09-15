Justice Minister sets up ad hoc commission to choose new state advocate

A selection commission composed of three retired judges has been set up to choose the new state advocate following the departure of Victoria Buttigieg.

Buttigieg was recently appointed Attorney General.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis appointed chief justice emeritus Joseph Azzopardi to head the commission, which also includes retired judges Lawrence Quintano and Antonio Mizzi as members.

The commission has now issued a call for applications for the role of state advocate, which was created last year when the functions of the attorney general were split into two distinct roles.

The state advocate represents and advises the State in all its dealings. The attorney general is the chief prosecutor in criminal cases.

Buttigieg was the first person to occupy the role of state advocate but was recently appointed attorney general after being indicated by an ad hoc selection committee as the most suitable. Two other candidates had shown an interest in the role of attorney general.

The selection commission will evaluate candidates who apply for the post and make its suggestion to the Prime Minister.