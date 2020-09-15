Dolphin washes ashore and dies despite lifeguards’ best efforts

A dolphin which washed ashore in Ghadira on Tuesday afternoon could not be saved, despite lifeguards’ best efforts to resuscitate the animal.

In a Facebook post, Malta Red Cross said the animal was given CPR in order to try and save it, but such efforts were in vain as the dolphin died shortly after.

Speaking to MaltaToday, a Malta Red Cross volunteer said the rescue attempt was carried out at around 12:00 pm.

The lifeguards had spotted the visibly weak animal getting washed to shore, and together with Nature Trust volunteers tried to perform first aid.

Asked why CPR was carried out, the spokesperson said a dolphin’s physiology is similar to that in humans, and so the same procedure can be carried out.