New safety regulations for elderly homes to combat outbreak of COVID-19

Government has issued new protocols aimed at protecting elderly home residents following the spike of COVID-19 cases.

The measures include more frequent swabbing tests on residents and carers, and temperature checks on workers twice a day. Other measures include mandatory 14-day quarantine for new residents.

The new regulations try to curb the spread of the coronavirus in elderly homes, after clusters were recorded in at least four homes over the past few weeks.

Malta has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases with a record 106 registered yesterday. One of the clusters that has contributed to the surge has been elderly homes.

In view of these developments, the Social Care Standards Authority and the Family Ministry have released new regulations to minimise the risk of virus transmission in elderly homes.

New measures: