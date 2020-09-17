[WATCH] Charles Michel pays tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia during Bidnija visit

Charles Michel has paid his respects to Daphne Caruana Galizia at the site of her assassination on the second day of his visit to Malta.

The European Council President visited the field where Daphne’s burning car stopped after a bomb was triggered in the vehicle. The exact spot is marked by two large banners.

Michel was accompanied by Daphne's widower, Peter Caruana Galizia and one of her sons, Matthew.

“What happened is a shame for the European values: the rule of law, the freedom of speech, the freedom of the press are fundamental European values, and we need to fight in order to promote day after day the fundamental European values,” he said.

After standing in silence at the site of the assassination, Michel had a private meeting with the Caruana Galizia family at their home, which is a few metres up the road from where the car exploded.

No government officials were present during the visit.

Caruana Galizia was killed on 16 October 2017 when a bomb was detonated in her car soon after leaving her home.

In December 2017 three men were charged with executing the assassination and in November last year, businessman Yorgen Fenech was accused of masterminding the murder.