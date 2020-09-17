menu

COVID-19: 35 new cases, over 50 cases identified at elderly home

Health Ministry says 51 COVID-19 cases recorded at St Joseph care home while three cases recorded at Casa Antonia

karl_azzopardi
17 September 2020, 12:44pm
by Karl Azzopardi

35 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday.

Active cases stand at 601, after 2,536 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The total number of swab tests carried out since the pandemic began stand at 223,698.

25 recoveries were also registered on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,978.

Total cases of COVID-19 number 2,595.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, September 17, 2020

16 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also said that from yesterday’s cases 51 were from the St Joseph Home cluster. Three cases were from Casa Antonia home cluster.

20 cases were family members of previously known cases, while two cases were direct contacts of previously known cases.

Two cases were imported.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
COVID-19: 35 new cases, over 50 cases identified at elderly home
