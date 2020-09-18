menu

Yorgen Fenech wants copy of magisterial inquiry into Caruana Galizia murder

Alleged mastermind wants court to preserve call profiles of Melvin Theuma and others mentioned in criminal inquiry

18 September 2020, 3:52pm
by Nicole Meilak

Lawyers for Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused of being behind the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder have filed a court application this morning, demanding the presentation in court of the results of the magisterial inquiry into the murder.

Sources close to Fenech said that the Attorney General had been promising to present the file in court for several months but had still not complied. During the last sitting, a representative of the Office of the Attorney General had said the file would be presented “in the coming weeks,” but to date this had still not materialised.

The magisterial inquiry was carried out by Magistrate Neville Camilleri

In the application filed this morning, lawyers Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca asked the court to order the preservation of call profiles for several people, including Melvin Theuma, his wife and daughter, as well as Edwin Brincat, Kenneth Camilleri and others.

This information was being withheld by the police, claimed the defence.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
