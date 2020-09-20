Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation launches 12-hour fundraising telethon

The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation 12-hour telethon started on Sunday afternoon.

The telethon looks to make up for shortfall in donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, President George Vella spoke about the increased need for donations.

“COVID should not eliminate the need for people to contribute to the fund, because the fund will continue to help,” he said.

Due to the restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, fund raising events like Rockestra had to be cancelled.

This has caused the MCCFF’s income to drastically decrease.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Marchesino Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, who chairs the organising committee for the August Moon Ball held at the President’s Palace, said COVID-19 restrictions had led to the cancellation of fund-raising events.

This has led to a decline in donations to the MCCFF, a charity that provides financial and material support for sufferers of severe chronic illnesses. “While we have had generous benefactors who have helped us, the situation is still quite difficult to deal with,” De Petri Testaferrata said.

De Petri Testaferrata insisted that the MCCFF’s assistance in the community was needed more than ever before.

“While the situation will be a difficult one to handle, the Maltese character’s will to help others in the community will persevere,” he said.

In an interview, cancer patient Ethel Vento Zahra had spoken on the MCCFF’s help in her journey battling the disease.

She had said that the foundation has played a pivotal role, providing finaincial support for her medical expenses.

“Thanks to their financial support, medical expenses are one less thing to worry about. It’s important to know someone is supporting you,” she said.

The fund-raising event has been titled ‘Għinuna Ngħinukom’, and will be broadcast between midday and midnight on all television stations.

READ ALSO: Life’s glass, half-full – how Ethel refuses to have life defined by cancer