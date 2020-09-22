Jason Azzopardi reacts to Schembri's arrest: 'Daphne was right. Simon Busuttil was right. Let’s finish this'

The arrest of Keith Schembri, former chief of staff of Joseph Muscat, was a much-awaited, evaded, and fought after milestone, PN MP Jason Azzopardi said.

Taking to Facebook, after the news of Schembri’s arrest broke, Azzopardi said that the turn of events was another step forward in the fight for justice. “Daphne was right. Simon Busuttil was right. Let’s finish this,” he said.

Schembri was arrested at 1am last night and is being interrogated at police depot over bribery and money laundering allegations. The arrest comes after the Attorney General asked the court to impose a freezing order on all Schembri’s assets, including those of his immediate family and companies.

In another post briefly after, Azzopardi shared his thoughts on the arrests – citing a mixture of emotions from satisfaction, to sadness at the ordeal.

“I am also angry because all of this is four years too late; in the meantime, how much damage has been done to our country? And how much could have been avoided if this investigation has taken place back in 2016/17?” he asked.

Above all, Azzopardi said that if the investigation had taken place back in 2016/17, it would not have “ignited the impunity that killed Daphne. Both hatred and division would have been avoided. She would have been alive.”

Azzopardi also mentioned former PN party leader Simon Busuttil, citing that all of this was happening because of the steps Busuttil had taken.

“I had the honour to assist him, in April and May 2017. As much as they insulted us, threatened us and isolated us, they wanted to discredit us, corrupt elements in both parties and beyond, to discourage Simon and me and David Casa, the Caruana Galizia family, other deputies and civil society that never stopped shouting for Justice,” he said.

Azzopardi highlighted that the events unfolding now were a result of the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry which was closed a few weeks ago and which was requested by Busuttil in April and May 2017.

Azzopardi also warned against those who now attempt “historical revisionism,” or “forget what they see fit.”

“Even if I know it’s going to be the last thing I do in my life, I swear I’m not going to let anyone, whoever they are and whatever they are, try to forget an ounce of suffering and loneliness and the blows that Simon, my friend, and I sustained, simply because we wanted to fight corruption and the most corrupt government we have ever had. They wanted us dead politically so that they would continue to take bribes and protect those who were fattening their pockets with people's money,” he said.

Also commenting on unfolding events Matthew Caruana Galizia said that action came four and half years too late. “4.5 years of EU politicians forced to shake hands with this criminal. 4.5 years of harassment and propaganda against us. And then an assassination that could have been prevented had this come sooner. Everyone should be extremely angry about this,” he said.

“I have news for the lying Keith Schembri. You will be jailed and you have no way out,” Caruana Galizia added.

Commenting briefly Simon Busuttil said that after three and a half years of threats and attacks, the truth was now out. “The box files were not empty,” he said.

