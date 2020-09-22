EU council president Charles Michel in quarantine after security officer tests positive for COVID-19

European Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine after a security officer he was with tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said he was in contact with the security officer early last week, with Michel undergoing regular swabbing for the virus.

Charles Michel was in Malta last week for a summit dealing with the migration crisis faced by Europe.

He was in Malta between the 16 and 17 September.

He was accompanied by Prime Minister Robert Abela on an army helicopter which took them on a flight over the Maltese islands.

The @eucopresident today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID.



The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. ⁰

Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today. — Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) September 22, 2020

He also visited the site where journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered outside her Bidnija home.

“The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today," Michel's spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted on Tuesday.

Michel’s quarantine means that an EU summit scheduled to happen on the 24 and 25 September will be postponed to 1 to 2 October.