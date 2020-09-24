MFSA orders stop to all business activity by BT International Limited

The financial regulator has officially stopped all business activity at BT International Limited, the audit firm run by Brian Tonna, implicated in a passport kickback investigation.

The MFSA halted all onboarding of clients BT International to stop providing existing clients with any new or additional services.

Both companies were frozen in an attachment order issued by the courts.

The MFSA will now assess the impact that the recent developments may have on the operations of the company and its ability to satisfy on an on-going basis the applicable requirements under the laws.

The companies have to provide a detailed report to the MFSA on the impact that these developments have on the business of BTI; and issue a notification to clients on the recent developments and their impact on their services.

The Company is also directed to seek clients’ confirmation whether they wish to retain the services provided by BTI.

