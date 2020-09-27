Just under half of PN members have already voted in leadership election

Just under half of Nationalist Party members eligible to vote in the leadership race have already cast their ballot in two days of early voting.

By Saturday night, 48% of PN members had cast their vote, the party’s electoral commission said.

Early voting opened on Friday evening and will continue throughout the next week until the final day of voting on Saturday 3 October.

Incumbent leader Adrian Delia is being challenged by relative newcomer Bernard Grech in a two-horse race.

The PN electoral commission said that on Saturday 32% of members voted, almost double the number of members who voted on Friday evening.

There are 21,499 paid-up members eligible to vote in this election, the second one in three years.

Both contenders are expected to go head-to-head on NET TV tomorrow, in the only debate of the electoral campaign.