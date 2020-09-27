menu

Just under half of PN members have already voted in leadership election

In two days of early voting, 48% of PN members have already made their choice in the race between Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech

kurt_sansone
27 September 2020, 9:32am
by Kurt Sansone
The PN is holding its second leadership contest in three years: Incumbent Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech are vying for the party's top post
The PN is holding its second leadership contest in three years: Incumbent Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech are vying for the party's top post

Just under half of Nationalist Party members eligible to vote in the leadership race have already cast their ballot in two days of early voting.

By Saturday night, 48% of PN members had cast their vote, the party’s electoral commission said.

Early voting opened on Friday evening and will continue throughout the next week until the final day of voting on Saturday 3 October.

Incumbent leader Adrian Delia is being challenged by relative newcomer Bernard Grech in a two-horse race.

The PN electoral commission said that on Saturday 32% of members voted, almost double the number of members who voted on Friday evening.

There are 21,499 paid-up members eligible to vote in this election, the second one in three years.

Both contenders are expected to go head-to-head on NET TV tomorrow, in the only debate of the electoral campaign.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Just under half of PN members have already voted in leadership election
National

Just under half of PN members have already voted in leadership election
Kurt Sansone
Sceptics’ petition against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We’re not anti-vaxxers’
National

Sceptics’ petition against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We’re not anti-vaxxers’
Laura Calleja
Surge in requests for abortion from Malta during COVID-19 pandemic
National

Surge in requests for abortion from Malta during COVID-19 pandemic
Laura Calleja
Update 2 | Woman, 92, is COVID-19’s 31st victim in Malta, 29 new cases announced
National

Update 2 | Woman, 92, is COVID-19’s 31st victim in Malta, 29 new cases announced
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.