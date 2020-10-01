menu

Archbishop urges judiciary not to fear violence, corruption and lies in their fight against injustice

Archbishop Charles Scicluna urges legal practitioners to do what's necessary to fight injustice during Mass commemorating the start of the forensic year for the law courts

nicole_meilak
1 October 2020, 12:01pm
by Nicole Meilak
Archbishop Charles Scicluna
During a mass celebrating the beginning of the forensic year, Archbishop Charles Scicluna encouraged members of the judiciary and legal practitioners to "do what's necessary" to combat injustice.

Scicluna drew his attention to magistrates and judges, who he said should not be scared in the face of violence, corruption, lies, or any type of injustice.

"Justice meted out by judges and magistrates should come not only from science but also be an expression of equilibrium, fairness, and encouragement," he observed.

The Archbishop urged the judiciary and legal practitioners to exercise prudence in their work
The Archbishop also urged practitioners to exercise prudence in their work. The law, he asserted, is not enough by itself - judges need the capacity to look into the circumstances surrounding a case and to use the principles of the law in a concrete way.

He noted that this is a fine line - while one cannot look at the law without reason or prudence, one cannot have an extreme where everything goes.

Scicluna continued to emphasise inner and outer peace. "The mission of God's disciples is to bring peace [...] if there's something tormenting you, you do not have the serenity needed to bring justice," he remarked.

"I would like to conclude not only by thanking you for your work, but encouraging you to become instruments of peace in society," Scicluna said.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
