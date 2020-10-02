Judicial review of attorney general decisions introduced as part of wider reforms

The law courts will be able to contest Attorney General decisions on prosecution through a new legal notice published yesterday.

The notice outlines the implementation of a judicial review of administrative action. In the event that the Attorney General chooses not to prosecute in a particular case, the law will allow that decision to be contested in court.

"This is important especially in the light of past situations where the Attorney General decides not to prosecute in a particular case. Through this we can give victims and entities responsible for the fight against corruption the ability to contest the decision in our country's law courts," Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis explained.

A second legal notice published yesterday will further allow the Attorney General to oversee the prosecution of serious crimes such as voluntary homocide, money laundering and terrorism against the state. Investigations will be carried out by the police, but the final decision on whether to prosecute will fall in the hands of the Attorney General.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of a new office housing the Attorney General. Zammit Lewis emphasised that the legal notices and the setting up the new office is vital in facilitating a legal and physical separation between the Attorney General and the state sdvocate.

"We will continue strengthening not only the building but also the staff we have already working here [...] our work will continue to grow, we will have more to do, and so we will need more resources in this building, especially human resources, to help move this office forward,” Zammit Lewis said.