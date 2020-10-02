menu

[WATCH] Justice Minister cites public attacks for lack of interest in State Advocate position

Edward Zammit Lewis blames public attacks for the lack of applications to fill in the position of State Attorney left vacant after Victoria Buttigieg was appointed Attorney General

nicole_meilak
2 October 2020, 5:08pm
by Nicole Meilak
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis
Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis

After no applications were received for the position of State Advocate, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said public attacks acted as deterrents for prospective applicants.

"It worries me that people in public office are attacked, possibly explaining why there was no interest. Those who are interested certainly don't feel that they should be attacked in the way others have been attacked in the past," he remarked.

While the situation is vacant, Zammit Lewis said that there are still people in the office carrying out the necessary work, and another call was made last Tuesday to fill the post vacated by Victoria Buttigieg, who was recently appointed Attorney General.

The call for applications is being led by a selection commission composed of three retired judges, headed by chief justice emeritus Joseph Azzopardi. The commission will evaluate each interested candidate and will put forward their suggestion to the Prime Minister.

Victoria Buttigieg was Malta's State Advocate prior to her appointment as Attorney General. The State Advocate position was set up last December following recommendations by the Venice Comission. Prior to this, the attorney general took on the role of prosecutor and advisor to the government, a dual function long criticised by international bodies.

The State Advocate acts as the advisor to government and represents the State in litigation.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Court orders that Yorgen Fenech inquiry acts are given to defence
National

Court orders that Yorgen Fenech inquiry acts are given to defence
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Justice Minister cites public attacks for lack of interest in State Advocate position
National

[WATCH] Justice Minister cites public attacks for lack of interest in State Advocate position
Nicole Meilak
Judicial review of attorney general decisions introduced as part of wider reforms
National

Judicial review of attorney general decisions introduced as part of wider reforms
Nicole Meilak
[WATCH] Protests stop rural road works in Dingli, Infrastructure Malta says no permit required
National

[WATCH] Protests stop rural road works in Dingli, Infrastructure Malta says no permit required
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.