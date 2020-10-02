[WATCH] Justice Minister cites public attacks for lack of interest in State Advocate position

After no applications were received for the position of State Advocate, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said public attacks acted as deterrents for prospective applicants.

"It worries me that people in public office are attacked, possibly explaining why there was no interest. Those who are interested certainly don't feel that they should be attacked in the way others have been attacked in the past," he remarked.

While the situation is vacant, Zammit Lewis said that there are still people in the office carrying out the necessary work, and another call was made last Tuesday to fill the post vacated by Victoria Buttigieg, who was recently appointed Attorney General.

The call for applications is being led by a selection commission composed of three retired judges, headed by chief justice emeritus Joseph Azzopardi. The commission will evaluate each interested candidate and will put forward their suggestion to the Prime Minister.

Victoria Buttigieg was Malta's State Advocate prior to her appointment as Attorney General. The State Advocate position was set up last December following recommendations by the Venice Comission. Prior to this, the attorney general took on the role of prosecutor and advisor to the government, a dual function long criticised by international bodies.

The State Advocate acts as the advisor to government and represents the State in litigation.