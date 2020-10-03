menu

Delia, Grech cast votes in PN leadership election

The two contenders to the PN leadership seat have cast their ballots on Saturday, the last day of voting

3 October 2020, 12:40pm
The candidates cast their ballots in their respective home towns
Both Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech have cast their votes this morning as the PN leadership election in which they are the candidates reaches its culmination.

Both candidates voted in their respective home towns: Delia in Siggiewi and Grech at the Naxxar PN club.

Ballots close at 4pm in Malta and 2pm in Gozo. After that, ballot boxes will be taken to the PN headquarters in Pieta where counting will take place.

Delia and Grech had both promised to unite the party in a three-week campaign, after being approved by the party’s due diligence commission.

76% of the Nationalist party’s 21,499 paid-up members eligible to vote in the leadership election had cast their ballots by Friday. This leaves just over 5,000 votes to be cast by Saturday afternoon.

Official results are expected to be announced at around 11pm on Saturday night.

