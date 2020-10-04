Ivan Bartolo to give up his seat for PN leader Bernard Grech

Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo will give up his seat in Parliament to newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech on Monday.

Grech was elected the new leader of the Nationalist Party with 69.3% of party members’ votes.

Bartolo, CEO of software company 6PM, was elected in a casual election to fill the seat vacated by Marthese Portelli.

Once Bartolo resigns his seat, Grech will take up his seat by co-option inside the PN’s executive meeting.

Bartolo said Nationalist Party members had spoken loud and clear, and that he would give up his ninth district seat for Grech.

“At all times I was only inspired by a deep-seated motivation to serve the people and this beautiful country of ours Malta. It is this conviction that leads me to do all in my power to enable the Partit Nazzjonalista to really be an effective and credible Opposition and trustworthy enough to govern the country if the people call us at the polls,” Bartolo said.

“Throughout Malta and Gozo, the Nationalist Party members have yesterday spoken loud and clear. They elected Dr Bernard Grech to the top post of the party. Bernard is now the new Leader of the Nationalist Party. As promised, I will tomorrow vacate my seat in Parliament to enable Bernard to become a Member of Parliament and the Leader of the Opposition.”

Bartolo said this would give the Nationalist Party the right to start gaining “the lost trust and to regain the confidence that in fact it can be an alternative government.”

“I bow out of Parliament with my head held high as my action is the fulfilment of people’s desires and aspirations. A first step to start fuelling hope that will lead to a United and Renewed Nationalist Party.”