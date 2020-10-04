Grech insists political responsibility be shouldered on COVID-19 spread in elderly homes

Bernard Grech has insisted government should shoulder political responsibility for the spread of COVID-19 in elderly care homes in his first Sunday address as Nationalist Party leader.

In a televised address on NET TV, Grech said he will be meeting with the PN’s spokespersons for health to coordinate the party’s message in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like I have already done, I will insist on political responsibility being shouldered over the spread of COVID-19 in old people’s homes,” Grech said.

He warned the government that the PN will be attentive to every decision it took, insisting the country deserved better.

Grech pledged that the PN will continue to fight corruption and help restore Malta’s international reputation after the damage done by “a few politicians with no scruples”.

“I will propose a parliamentary motion to set up an independent public inquiry into the Electrogas contract,” Grech said.

He used the short address to announce a series of decisions that include a proposal to the party executive to appoint a coordinator to start drawing up an electoral programme.

Delia’s future

The new PN leader said that in the coming hours he will be discussing Adrian Delia’s contribution to the shadow cabinet and the party.

In a significant move, Grech said the party would continue the court action initiated by his predecessor to have the Vitals hospitals contract annulled.

Grech also reached out to party members who voted for Delia, insisting that he will be listening to their plight.

“A race between friends ended yesterday and now starts a race against a well-prepared adversary,” Grech said, adding he did not want a party resigned to defeat.

“I want a party that believes it can win because it is the best choice for this country… and we do not have time to waste,” he insisted.

Grech announced that he will be setting up an editorial board to coordinate the party media’s message across all platforms.

He also thanked Ivan Bartolo for giving up his seat to enable Grech to take his place in parliament as quickly as possible.

Grech said he will be meeting the parliamentary group in the coming hours and has also called a meeting of the executive for Monday.

Migration conference

On migration, Grech said he will propose to the parliamentary group and PN executive the holding of a national conference on population and migration to bring all stakeholders together.

“We have to understand the challenges and concerns and draw up proposals to address these after listening to everyone concerned,” Grech said, ignoring an invitation made a few minutes earlier by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

He also unveiled the creation a new party forum dealing with the economy, tourism and finance that will also include the participation of economists and business people.

A new initiative will be the creation of a “talent hub”, where people can voluntarily contribute their talents to the party.

Grech said he will push for the election gender-balance corrective mechanism proposed by the government to be introduced now.

The new PN leader said the party will hold a fund-raising telethon on 11 October.

