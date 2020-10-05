Regulator investigating COVID-19 surge in elderly care homes believes there were no shortcomings

An investigation is underway by the standards regulator to determine what went wrong in elderly care homes that experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Matthew Vella, CEO of the Social Care Standards Authority, said on TVM’s TVAM on Monday that only two care homes still had active cases of coronavirus among residents – St Joseph Home in Fgura with 30 positive cases and Casa Antonia in Balzan with four.

Despite confirming an investigation was underway, Vella said he did not believe there were shortcomings, saying the scenario now was different from when the pandemic first hit.

“In the first wave, we had carers who voluntarily opted to live at the homes but this time around carers are not resident. Swabbing has been happening regularly as well and new safety protocols were put in place the moment cases started being registered. We are conducting an investigation to determine what went wrong,” Vella said, when asked whether action to address the problem came too late.

The St Joseph Home in Fgura was worst hit, having almost half its residents infected with COVID-19, apart from a substantial number of carers.

Relatives of residents at the home have been complaining of a lack of information about their loved ones. They have also expressed concern over lack of staffing levels, which made it difficult for residents’ needs to be met within a reasonable time.

Vella said the authority intervened on the ground to enable care homes manage the surge in cases. One of the decisions taken was to transfer healthy residents out of the St Joseph Home to another location.

The surge of COVID-19 cases in homes for the elderly is partially responsible for the high number of deaths among elderly people that Malta has experienced over the past five weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic Malta has registered 3,270 coronavirus cases, including 39 deaths. The majority of deaths have been among elderly people.

Questions sent to Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis, who is responsible for the elderly sector, have gone unanswered.