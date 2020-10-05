COVID-19: 57 new cases, as seven educators and one student test positive

Malta has registered 57 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 12 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 518.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the 66 cases discovered yesterday, six were family members of previously known cases, five were direct contacts of other positive cases, two were contacts of positive work colleagues, one case was imported, one was from the Paceville cluster, seven were from St Vincent de Paule, seven were educators and one was a student.

No details on the other cases from yesterday were given.

2,176 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 326,630 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 3,327 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 39 deaths.