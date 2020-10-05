Ivan Bartolo resigns parliamentary seat to pave way for Bernard Grech

Entrepreneur Ivan Bartolo has resigned his parliamentary seat, paving the way for Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech’s co-option.

Bartolo submitted his resignation to the Speaker this afternoon in the first session of parliament after the summer recess.

Since Bartolo was elected to parliament through a casual election, his seat can only be filled by co-option with a candidate of the PN’s choice.

The move will allow Grech, who last Saturday was elected PN leader, to take up his seat in parliament, following which he will also be sworn in as Opposition leader.

Procedurally, the motion for co-option will have to be presented in parliament by the Prime Minister after a request by the Opposition.

Grech is expected to take up his seat in the House tomorrow and be sworn in as Opposition leader on Wednesday.

In a short speech before handing in his resignation, Bartolo said it was not difficult for him to make the decision to resign because it was always his intention to serve the people. He thanked Adrian Delia for the opportunity he gave him to be shadow speaker for the digital economy and the parliamentary staff for their professionalism.

Bartolo was only elected to parliament seven months ago after taking Marthese Portelli's seat on the Ninth District.

The Nationalist Party’s Executive Committee unanimously agreed to allow new PN leader Bernard Grech’s parliamentary co-option on Monday evening.