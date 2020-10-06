Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence heard behind closed doors

Inspector Keith Arnaud testified behind closed doors today in the compilation of evidence against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Arnaud presented in court various statements collected by the police during lenthy interrogations with various individuals as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

The court decreed that Arnaud's cross examination on the statements be heard behind closed doors.

Fenech is accused of masterminding Caruana Galizia's assassination. He denies the charges.

During the previous sitting, Yorgen Fenech’s defence team claimed that the “true masterminds” in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder are still running around outside.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.