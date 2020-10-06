menu

Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence heard behind closed doors

The compilation of evidence against the man alleged to have masterminded the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech continues with the court hearing statements collected by the police during interrogation behind closed doors

nicole_meilak
6 October 2020, 9:57am
by Nicole Meilak
Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech
Inspector Keith Arnaud testified behind closed doors today in the compilation of evidence against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Arnaud presented in court various statements collected by the police during lenthy interrogations with various individuals as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

The court decreed that Arnaud's cross examination on the statements be heard behind closed doors.

Fenech is accused of masterminding Caruana Galizia's assassination. He denies the charges.

During the previous sitting, Yorgen Fenech’s defence team claimed that the “true masterminds” in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder are still running around outside.

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

13:27 That's it for today. Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
13:27 We are informed that the sitting has ended after the rest of the testimony continued behind closed doors. The next sitting will now be held on 21 October at 10am. Kurt Sansone
13:15 Testimony is still being heard behind closed doors. As Inspector Keith Arnaud exits and re-enters the courtroom, he is heard saying they should finish in “maybe half an hour”. Kurt Sansone
11:44 It’s been a while now and journalists and members of the public are still outside. Members of the defence team have been leaving and entering the courtroom. Meanwhile, the remaining statements have been delivered. Kurt Sansone
11:12 Journalists are asked to leave the courtroom so that the privacy of individuals in the statements is respected. Kurt Sansone
11:00 Arnaud re-enters the courtroom and confirms that the copies will be brought now. Kurt Sansone
10:59 The magistrate says that while the court expected these statements to be brought on time, one must also be practical. The magistrate asks Arnaud to make a call to ask for these copies to be brought immediately. Arnaud leaves the courtroom to make the call. Kurt Sansone
10:57 Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca jumps in again: “The inspector knew he needed to bring these statements and didn't - if there were one or two that he forgot it would be understandable, but four statements involving major players is another matter.” Kurt Sansone
10:56 The inspector informs the court that the statements for Melvin Theuma, Edgar Brincat, Kenneth Camilleri and Logan Wood will be presented at a later stage. Kurt Sansone
10:55 Another four DVDs contain the statements given by Adrian Vella. There are three DVDs with Schembri’s statements – one is dated 26 November, and two are dated 28 November. Kurt Sansone
10:53 Arnaud now presents CDs with statements taken by the police from several people. Arnaud says that for Johann Cremona six statements are being exhibited. Kurt Sansone
10:46 Defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran argues that Arnaud was present when objects were taken. However, Arnaud insists there was a forensic team that took photos and passed them on for analysis. Kurt Sansone
10:44 Arnaud says that when the inquiry report is published there will not only be objects but photos of each item. Kurt Sansone
10:43 Arnaud is clarifying: “When my colleague asked exactly what was being investigated, I gave him a list of every object evaluated and taken from Edgar Brincat. Where an object was taken by police from a place, we always produced a receipt. In this case, it was the court experts who handled these objects, and that's why we don't have receipts.” Kurt Sansone
10:41 The magistrate and Mercieca are going at each other now. “We don't use this courtroom to make certain statements in the media. Make a request, not unnecessary comments,” the magistrate says. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Mercieca: “The prosecution is saying it doesn't know where the receipts are Kurt Sansone
10:38 Receipts related to objects confiscated from individuals will be exhibited when court experts conclude their work. Fenech’s defence lawyer Charles Mercieca jumps in: “I can't understand how, especially Keith Arnaud, doesn't have receipts of objects investigated by him.” Kurt Sansone
10:34 Arnaud exhibits the statements from former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, Edgar Brincat (also known as Edwin il-Ġojja), pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma, Yorgen Fenech’s yacht captain Logan Wood, and Dr Adrian Vella, the personal doctor of Fenech and Schembri. Kurt Sansone
10:26 The magistrate asks for receipts and statements from the prosecution. Inspector Keith Arnaud explains that he has the statements but the receipts will be exhibited in court at a later stage. Kurt Sansone
10:25 Magistrate Rachel Montebello enters the courtroom. Montebello says that although the court ordered a larger courtroom to accommodate the interested parties in this case, the administration of the court has failed to this. As a result, social distancing cannot be maintained, making this a major health risk for everyone present. However, she says the court cannot just cancel a scheduled sitting for these reasons. Kurt Sansone
10:15 Yorgen Fenech enters the courtroom. Security remove his cuffs. Fenech is flanked by correctional services officers. He chats with his defence team. Kurt Sansone
10:09 Yorgen Fenech’s defence team and the prosecution are inside. Kurt Sansone
10:07 The courtroom is slowly filling up. It's quite a small courtroom, with not enough chairs for journalists. Kurt Sansone
10:04 We are back in court waiting for the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech to start. Kurt Sansone
10:02 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

 

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
