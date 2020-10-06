Mizzi’s revolving doors job probe: Cacopardo calls for report publication

Alternattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo has called on the Speaker of the House to release a standards investigation report that details a breach of somone in power in the award of a consultancy to former minister Konrad Mizzi.

In January, Cacopardo requested the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life to investigate the appointment of Konrad Mizzi as a consultant with the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA).

On Monday, Cacopardo was informed that the investigation had been concluded and the final report had been submitted to Parliament's standing committee on Standards in Public Life.

“In particular, I asked that Joseph Muscat, Gavin Gulia and Johann Buttigieg be investigated in their capacity as Prime Minister, Chairman and CEO of the MTA respectively,” he said.

The report has been passed on to the Speaker of the House and will not be publicised until a committee of MPs publishes it.

An investigation report which details the breach of standards of someone who has been investigated is not released by the Commissioner.

“Therefore, in my opinion, it seems clear that the Commissioner has in fact found that there are serious shortcomings in the circumstances surrounding Konrad Mizzi’s appointment. As had happened when the Commissioner concluded that Joseph Muscat had failed ethically when he accepted Petrus wine from Yorgen Fenech, the report will go to the Parliamentary committee.

“Earlier today I called Speaker Anglu Farrugia and asked for a copy of the report. He assured me that as soon as he has the authorization of the House Committee he will publish the report. It is in the interests of transparency that this report is published immediately.”