Joseph Muscat ‘heartbroken’ at how his time as prime minister ended

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said that he feels heartbroken at how his tenure as leader of the country ended.

Muscat was interviewed on party television station ONE TV by presenter Karl Stagno Navarra following his resignation from parliament on Monday.

“The situation was clear that I had to shoulder mine and others’ responsibilities for the sake of the country,” he said.

Muscat said that while his final days at the helm of the country was not as he might have wished, history will be the judge for his actions.

Looking back at his time as PM, Muscat was asked what reforms he would have wished to enact, with the removal of parliamentary privilege being on his list.

He also said that he believes politicians should not serve in parliament for more than three legislations.

“Politics is not a career, it is a vocation,” he said.

He also voiced his approval at the Malta-Gozo tunnel, stating it is crucial if the country wants to bolster its economic success.

COVID-19

Asked to give his two cents on the COVID-19 pandemic and how government has dealt with it, Muscat said that while all governments have made their mistakes in dealing with the virus.

“I feel there is no right answer to dealing with the pandemic, every government made its mistakes,” he said.

On the economy the former PM said that through a study conducted with statistician Vincent Marmara, projections show the economy will start recovering at the second half of next year.

He also said that thanks to a surplus achieved by his administration, government was able to help families.

Labour movement

On the concept of a Labour movement which was spearheaded by himself, Muscat said that such a mentality has led the party to continuing success.

“The movement doesn’t stop with me, and that is why the Labour Party is strong,” he said.

Speaking on the leadership race, Muscat said that in truth such a process always leaves a sentiment of sadness in a political party, but expressed his belief that the PL has gone beyond such a phase.

On the other hand, he said that the only way the PN will improve is if it removes the “hate” within the part.

“The PN can start improving when they remove their internal hate. Once they forget that hate amongst themselves, only then can they start making inroads,” he said.