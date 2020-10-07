Electoral Commission opens nominations for casual election to fill Joseph Muscat's seat

Labour candidates Stefan Buontempo and Mark Causon have between tomorrow and Monday to file their nominations for the casual election to fill Joseph Muscat’s vacated parliamentary seat.

The Electoral Commission kick-started the process on Wednesday after the presidential writ to hold a casual election on the 2nd District was published.

Muscat resigned from parliament on Monday. The PL has only two unelected candidates on the 2nd District – former parliamentary secretary Stefan Buontempo and former Alternattiva Demokratika candidate Mark Causon – since all others are MPs.

The casual election will be held on Wednesday, 14 October but if none of the candidates decides to contest, the seat will have to be filled through co-option.